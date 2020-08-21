1/1
Kevin Scott Voit
1984 - 2020
Kevin Scott Voit

Phoenix - Kevin Scott Voit, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on August 17th, 2020, in Casa Grande. He was born December 10th, 1984, in Phoenix, the youngest of four siblings, and second son of Drs. William A. Voit and Georgetta Bidwell-Voit. Kevin received his BA in History and Education from the University of Arizona, later completing an MA in Education from Arizona State. Most recently an Assistant Principal at Casa Grande High School, Kevin was an educator for many years, primarily working on Native American reservations and with at-risk youth in the Phoenix area, both as a coach and Social Studies/Government teacher. His compassion shone through in his work; wherever he served, he became deeply invested in improving the communities he touched.

More than anything, Kevin believed in our common goodness and humanity.

He is survived by his mother, Dr. Georgetta Bidwell-Voit, cherished family friend, Susan Jolette, his sisters Carol Test and Victoria Voit, brother William G. Voit, and his beloved German Shepherd, Baloo. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. William A. Voit, and aunt Victoria "Nancy" Voit. A source of empathy and light—and lifelong Cardinals fan—he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Kevin loved Camelot, and the following quote is fitting: "One of what we all are, Pelly. Less than a drop in the great blue motion of the sunlit sea. But it seems that some of the drops sparkle, Pelly. Some of them do sparkle!"

Kevin, we were made better for having known your sparkle.

A viewing for friends & family will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 9-10 am at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethany Bible Church in the Worship Center at 10:30. Donations in his honor can be made to Boys & Girls Club of Arizona.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed live at 10:30 PDT via:

https://www.facebook.com/carol.e.test

AND

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMDw8Sti8mdYtACahMrZzhg






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Bethany Bible Church in the Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
