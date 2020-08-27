1/1
Kevin Thiesse
{ "" }
Kevin Thiesse

Kevin Thiesse, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on August 10th, 2020 in his home. He was born on December 15th, 1965 in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Carol Thiesse.

Kevin was a graduate of Thunderbird High School and held many different jobs throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan and despite struggles with his health, spent the last several years helping his mother as a caretaker for his two grandparents.

Kevin was preceded in death by his Father, John Thiesse Sr.; Grandparents, Ed & Lola Thiesse and Aunt (Linda). He is survived by his Mother Carol; Ex-wife Ladene; Sons Chase (22) and Shane (18): Siblings Ken (Cindy), Jim (Tracy), Karen (Steve), Brian (Melanie), Kelly (Roger) and John (Lindsay); Grandparents Kay and Richard; Uncles Mike (Jane), Richard (Mary), Aunt (Janet); and numerous nieces and nephews.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
