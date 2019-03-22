Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
New River - Kevin Walsh, 60, of New River, Arizona, passed away on March 16, 2019. Kevin was born June 17, 1958 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin is survived by his parents Bradley and Suzanne, brothers Colin, Mark and Adam Walsh, and sisters-in-law Paula and Padi. Kevin attended Scottsdale's Arcadia High School where he made many lasting friendships. He leaves many dear friends in Park City, Utah.

A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale on Monday, March 25th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
