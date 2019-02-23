Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Phoenix - Kim L. Foster passed away on January 6, 2019 at the age of 64 years. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Robert and Jean (Fleming) Foster. He moved to Phoenix in 1973. Kim was a heating and cooling contractor and started his own business in 1992. Kim leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Debi, three daughters, Shannon (Mike), Keri and Kristen and two grandchildren, Dillon and Taralynn, brothers Michael (Vicki), Gary (Karen) and Bradley (Diana), extended family and many friends. Kim's Celebration of Life will be held on March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
