Kimball Ryan Siegfried
Kimball Ryan Siegfried, 65, passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020, upon sharing hugs and loving remembrances with all his family, after a strong and courageous two-year battle with lung cancer.
Born in his proud Michigan, Kim was the eldest son of the late Walter and Bonita Siegfried. At age eight, he was sent to live at the Sahuaro School for Asthmatic Children in Tucson. The discipline and self-reliance instilled by the school would stay with Kim all his life and was reflected in his hardworking and dependable nature.
As a teenager in the 60's, Kim hitchhiked throughout the country. He would find himself in San Francisco hanging with the hippies and the Hell's Angels at the height of the counterculture revolution. Kim had a wild time in the city as he explored the movement's ideals of peace, free love and experimentation. Kim became a renaissance man taking on such jobs as commercial airline painter, carnival worker and pizza maker. He continued to travel and made his way to Canada where one evening, while drinking at a bar, he was drafted into a local fire brigade to help battle a raging forest fire. As he worked to clear away brush, Kim suddenly found himself surrounded by flames and was forced to spend a harrowing night in a hollowed-out tree stump while the blaze raged over top of him. This was just one of many astonishing life stories Kim could share with his infectious smile.
Kim returned to Arizona to begin what would become an accomplished and respected career as a Registered Land Surveyor, where his stamp can be found on thousands of monuments. Kim was a quick study of the science of topography and cartography. He was licensed in Arizona, Connecticut, Nevada and Utah. Kim's love of land surveying stemmed from the intellectual challenge of the profession as well as the camaraderie he instilled amongst his crews, which commanded him to manage special projects all over the world.
Kim was an avid reader, rare map collector, aircraft and historic car enthusiast, and enjoyed music, concerts, boating and travelling with his wife to their favorite spots anywhere from Coronado Island to Ireland. Kim was beloved by all lucky enough to encounter him. His affable nature is summed up best by his eldest son Peter who once said, "I've never met anyone who didn't like my Dad."
Kim will be dearly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Peter, Spencer, Patrick (Amanda), grandchildren Kyle, Samuel, Madelyn, brothers Scott (Amy), Mark (Pam), Greg, (Sue), his brothers-in-law Ken, Edward, Jim, sisters-in-law Regina, Julia, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie, and brother Jeff.
A family memorial is planned at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kim are gratefully appreciated to the non-profit organization who provides support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Kim's cherished sister-in-law, Julia. https://give.yai.org/give/218610#!/donation/checkout
or call 646-970-4621.