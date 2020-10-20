Kimberly Crispo
Anthem - Devoted wife, mother and friend to many, Kim Crispo passed away on Sunday October 18th from complications related to cancer. She was diagnosed in February and fought courageously through numerous treatments. Kim was a favorite of medical staff for her contagious smile, soft voice and loving attitude. Kim cared more for those around her than herself. Friends and family who spoke with her, up to a week before her passing, knew they were speaking with a peaceful and caring person who accepted life, treatment and her eventual diagnosis with grace and dignity. Kim was an idealist without being utopian, generous without ever being showy and loving…always loving. Her greatest joy was her marriage to Ric and being the mother of Nicole and Deric. Kim's favorite place was her cabin. Often seen woodworking with a tablesaw, and a bold smile on her face, she longed for the serenity of being with family and friends at her special home in the woods. Kim has joined her father Hank and sister Monique in heaven. She is survived by her husband and children along with her mother Carrie and sister Michelle. Services will be for immediate family only. A celebration of life will take place when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate