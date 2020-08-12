Kimberly Marie Doris



Born September 29, 1970 in Chicago Ill., returned home July 27, 2020.



Raised in a military family, Kim experienced the world. Destinations traveled outside of the U.S. as a child that enriched her life included England and Holland and in later years Germany; which brought the life of the first of her four children. Homemaker by trade and Mother at Heart, Kimberly's life was shortened by a valiant and fearless battle with cancer. The lives she touched and were touched by her will be forever embedded in our memory.



Wife, daughter, sister, and mother, Kim is survived by her husband Roy Doris, her parents Robert and Nancy Dahl, brothers Steven and William, children Amanda, Andrew, Samantha, and Tielor (Nehrlich), step-children Michael, Joyce, Laura, Doug (Doris), Jennifer (Ransom), and four grandchildren.



Kimberly was laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery.



Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; also believe in me. I will come back and take you to be with me that you also be where I am.



Be at peace Kimberly - Your Loving Family









