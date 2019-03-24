|
|
Kimie Nomura (nee Ikeda)
Gilbert - Kimie Nomura (nee Ikeda) passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born January 2, 1926 in Amakusa, Kumamoto, Japan and was a school teacher in Japan. She emigrated to Hawaii in 1961 and came to Arizona in 1964. She married Hiroyuki Nomura in 1965 and became a photographer's assistant for over 25 years, working alongside Hiro. She also was heavily involved with the Camelback Lions Club Youth Exchange program with Himeji, Japan. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen on Sept. 27, 1996. Preceded by her husband Hiroyuki Nomura and her sister Shizuye Uchimura. She is survived by son Eugene and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29 from 5 to 7 pm at the Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 N. 27thAve. Phoenix, AZ 85009. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 10 am at Arizona Buddhist Temple 4142 W. Clarendon Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arizona Buddhist Temple.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019