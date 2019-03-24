Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
For more information about
Kimie Nomura
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Arizona Buddhist Temple
4142 W. Clarendon Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimie Nomura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimie (Ikeda) Nomura


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimie (Ikeda) Nomura Obituary
Kimie Nomura (nee Ikeda)

Gilbert - Kimie Nomura (nee Ikeda) passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born January 2, 1926 in Amakusa, Kumamoto, Japan and was a school teacher in Japan. She emigrated to Hawaii in 1961 and came to Arizona in 1964. She married Hiroyuki Nomura in 1965 and became a photographer's assistant for over 25 years, working alongside Hiro. She also was heavily involved with the Camelback Lions Club Youth Exchange program with Himeji, Japan. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen on Sept. 27, 1996. Preceded by her husband Hiroyuki Nomura and her sister Shizuye Uchimura. She is survived by son Eugene and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29 from 5 to 7 pm at the Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 N. 27thAve. Phoenix, AZ 85009. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 10 am at Arizona Buddhist Temple 4142 W. Clarendon Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arizona Buddhist Temple.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now