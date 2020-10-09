Kimmie (Kimberly) Willoughby



Kimmie (Kimberly) Willoughby passed away at her home Oct 4, 2020. She is survived by daughters Nicole Young and Dora (DJ) Falconer. Grandchildren Charlie Anderson III and David Bechtel. Sisters Carla and Leigh Ann, uncles aunts nieces and nephews. Interment will be in family plot in Vallejo, Calif. Kim was preceded in death by parents and husbands Keith Hopwood and Scott Willoughby. Family wishes to thank Abel Funeral Home for their assistance.









