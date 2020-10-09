1/
Kimmie (Kimberly) Willoughby
Kimmie (Kimberly) Willoughby

Kimmie (Kimberly) Willoughby passed away at her home Oct 4, 2020. She is survived by daughters Nicole Young and Dora (DJ) Falconer. Grandchildren Charlie Anderson III and David Bechtel. Sisters Carla and Leigh Ann, uncles aunts nieces and nephews. Interment will be in family plot in Vallejo, Calif. Kim was preceded in death by parents and husbands Keith Hopwood and Scott Willoughby. Family wishes to thank Abel Funeral Home for their assistance.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abel Funeral Home
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
