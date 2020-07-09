Kirby Martin



It's with heavy hearts the Martin family shares the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many Mr. Kirby Martin. He passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020 after a tough battle with throat cancer.



Kirby Allan Martin was born July 17, 1940 in, of course, Hollywood, California to Phil and Martha Martin.



He grew up in the Bay area and attended Los Altos High School and was in the class of 1956. In his first year there (10th grade) he immediately was deemed "big man on campus" for his great big personality and spirit. Kirby never met a stranger his whole life. His laughter almost always was accompanied by a smirk as he was thinking of the next witty phrase. He always cracked jokes and enjoyed making people smile. He was known to befriend students that were not in the "in" crowd and defend anyone being bullied. He had a heart of gold, but if provoked, with that smirk, he could break your jaw. He was very tough man. He lettered in wrestling and football. Although he lost the first wrestling match in high school, he never lost again. He actually should have had the state title but was knocked out with illness at the time of State championships. He had crushed the guy that won state in his absence earlier in the season. Another love of his that started in high school was a love of hot rods and custom cars. He co founded the first car club at Los Altos High. He continued on athletically at Fullerton JC playing fullback when the facemask was a single bar. He was sure to put out more punishment than he received.



This was the time when he found his two true loves in life, first of course, Ann J. Celentano and secondly, the piano. In his days at Fullerton he played football, kinda went to class, and played piano all the time, with a group of friends that came together for the love of music. They formed their first band called the VARIATIONS whose members were Kirby, Angelo Biando, Gene Manford, Terry Tavaris and Bobby Hatfield. They played up and down the SoCal coast playing in bars, houses, high school proms etc. They even got a gig playing at The U of A. If you needed great music and a band, they were it!



As it would turn out Bobby Hatfield left the group, joined Bill Medley and this was the beginning of the world famous Righteous Brothers Band. Kirby stayed close to the Righteous Brothers throughout their career.



In 1964, Annie had enrolled at Arizona State University and 6 months later Kirby and his drummer buddy Angelo moved to Tempe Az so Kirby could be with his life long mate. At Arizona State, he became an honorary member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and was literally the same character as John Belushi of the famous Blues Brothers. He didn't take class so seriously but was 150% the life of the party! He played piano and sang for many kids at ASU's frat row those years. To this very day, his brotherhood from that fraternity has remained some of his dearest friends. In the 56 plus years he lived in AZ he made more friends than could ever be counted. He remained very close to so very many people. He was so beloved.



One of his other great loves was fishing. He was an avid and very talented fisherman. Her loved Tuna fishing every summer in San Diego and travelled all over Mexico and America searching for that next big catch. One of his famous fishing talents many people witnessed was his ability to swallow large pieces of live bait. He would shock his fishing buddies by gulping down live waterdogs, sardines and squid for the fun it. Sometimes even having to chase the critter with a cold beer so as not to choke on it! Those of you in section 242 at ASU's football stadium will also never forget him chowing down on live crickets and grasshoppers the fans would pass down and across the many rows of that section just to see Kirby wince as he crunched them up and swallow them.



Kirby's close friend Bill Hyder said, " Kirby was a brother to me in every sense of the word. I always knew no matter what the situation, good or bad, he would be there for me. I'm going to miss my brother Kirby dearly".



He was an entrepreneur that started many businesses and enjoyed success as a self made man. His first business in 1964 was called Trans- Awning. Kirby and Angelo were aluminum awning installers in the fast growing mobile home market of Az in those days. He was a "TIN MAN" early in his career. Next, he was in the cultured marble business and made every single sink for the Hyatt regency hotel downtown Phoenix, which was quite a feat. He later moved back into aluminum and steel with his company Dyna-Form industries, manufacturing and installing awnings with one of his best friends Rick Thelander. During the late 80's recession Kirby made ends meet working as a salesman and playing piano several nights a week at the Holiday Inn's in Mesa and Phoenix. In 1992 Kirby opened Carports Etc. later partnering with his son Derek in 1993. At the end of his career he closed doors at his work home of 26 years- Carports Etc. Corp. and finally retired at the ripe age of 78. He was a hell of a hard worker and wonderful provider for his proud family.



Throughout Kirby's working years in Az he continued his music career playing weddings, parties and any bar with a piano in it. Professionally he played with Waylen Jennings, Willie Nelson, Jay McShann, Little Brother Montgomery and many other Blues greats. His last album was with a band in Phx called Luther Jackson and the Loose Cannons Blues band. Luther Jackson is Joe Jackson's brother of the famous musical family.



There are many, many stories to be told by the hundreds of chance encounter or planned outings with Kirby that I'm sure you've had if you met our dad.



Kirby Martin was a man that will not be forgotten by the many people he met through his adventuresome life.



Kirby was preceded in death by his second daughter Charisa and is survived by his beautiful wife, Ann of 61 years. Daughter Christy and husband Jason, Son Derek and wife Kristi, Grand children Janae, Emilio, Destinee, Paige, Mckenna, Derek, Felicity, and Jace. Great grandchild Crew.









