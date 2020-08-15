Kirk David Arroyo



Glendale, AZ - Kirk David Arroyo, a chef and longtime resident of Glendale AZ, died unexpectedly on August 8, 2020



Kirk is survived by his mother, Yolanda Flores, his sister Lisa Flores, and his son Julian Arroyo. He is predeceased by his father, Roy David Arroyo.



Kirk was born in New York City on December 31, 1965. He attended St. John's University and graduated from the French Culinary Institute. Kirk was a beautiful soul who was taken from this world too soon. He will be eternally missed and loved.



A funeral service was held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A memorial service in New York will take place at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store