Koreen Elizabeth Nichols
Koreen Elizabeth Nichols, Born February 28, 1961, succumbed to her addiction in the early morning of June 23, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Oren Charles Rednick. She was the beloved daughter of Carol Hill, the late Richard Hill, and the late Douglas Wilson. She was the loving mother of Kendra Nichols, her husband Abraham Capers, Kevin Kroeger, his wife Jordan Kroeger, and grandmother of Kali and Kylie Kroeger.
Many siblings, nieces, and nephews will miss her.
Koreen was born in Malden and lived on many Naval bases as a young child. Her mother settled her and her sisters in Melrose. Koreen graduated from Melrose High School in 1979. She moved to Phoenix in her early 20's. She earned a Master's degree from University of Phoenix.
She was a free spirit and artist that worked in metal, fiber, and mixed media. She created beautiful jewelry, fashioned small sculptures out of metal and fiber, and worked with fiber to make wall hangings.
She was a brilliant gardener. She always had a green thumb and started gardening at a young age. She understood the balance of planting for food and planting for the soul.
She also had a knack for mentoring. She helped many people along their way as they began a new life. She was insightful and focused. She was able to connect with people on a human level and helped many onto their next step.
Those that knew her well know that she struggled. She struggled with depression, addiction, and PTSD. We loved her fiercely. She deserved the world. We are grateful that she is in a place where she no longer feels her pain.
There will be no visiting hours and the celebration of her life will be a private event for family and close friends.
In Lieu of flowers, we ask you donate to the travel fund for Koreen's family to travel to South Carolina for a celebration of Koreen's life. gofundme.com/f/koreen-nichols-a-celebration-of-life