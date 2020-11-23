Kristin HartAvondale - Kristin Lea Hart, 58, passed away November 13, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Steve Hart, brothers, Raymond Jackson Jr. (J'Nil) and John Jackson (Mary), and sister, Cindy Vermeer along with numerous nieces and nephews. Kristin was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Raymond Jackson Sr., her sister, Susan Cajthaml, and her brother, Mark Jackson. Kristin inspired those around her through her dedication to her family, church, and community. Her memory will be cherished by all those whose lives she touched.