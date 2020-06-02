Kristine Pierce



Phoenix - Kristine Pierce, 55, of Phoenix passed away peacefully at home on May 23rd. She was born outside St. Louis, Mo. And moved to Arizona when family relocated at the age of 6. She graduated from Apollo High School and later earned a BS in IT. Kristine had the personality & intelligence that many wish to achieve. Her style was matched only by her beauty and she will be dearly missed. She leaves behind siblings Kevin (Maureen) Pierce, Kelly (Jon) Moody, Keith Pierce, Karrie (Ritchie) Secrist, twin Kolleen (Dan)Malone, Kathleen(Jeremy) Fry. Preceded in death by her parents Carol & Ambrose Pierce, sister Karen Frederick, & nephew Blake Cash. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.









