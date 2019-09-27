Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
Kurt Charles Weese


1941 - 2019
Kurt Charles Weese Obituary
Kurt Charles Weese

Peoria - Kurt Charles Weese, loving known at "Kurt", was born on March 25th 1941 in Chehalis WA. After battling a long-term illness he passed away peacefully on September 12th 2019 in Peoria, AZ surrounded by family. As a youth Kurt served in the U.S.C.G. and retired from Sunstrand Aerospace. Survived by his wife Marlene Weese of 36 years, three stepchildren: Jesse, Pam and Allen, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his brother Earl, four nephews Micheal, Jim, Bill, Jon and Ron and one niece Sandra. Also survived by a large extended family. Services for family will be held at Sunland Mortuary in Sun City, AZ on September 29th 2019 at 10 am. An additional service for friends will be held in Chandler, AZ at a date and time to be announced. To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 27, 2019
