Kyle Dowling
Phoenix - Kyle Raymond Dowling, age 36, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. The youngest of four children and a native Arizonan, Kyle was born on May 5, 1983 in Phoenix and attended St. Mary's High School where he played football, basketball and volleyball. As a Freshman, Kyle kicked the winning field goal against arch-rival Brophy earning him the forever name of "Kyle the Kicker" and making him an instant celebrity at school. After graduating in 2002, he attended Arizona State University on a Regent's scholarship. However, before completing his studies at ASU he left college and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country as a Cyber Security and Data Network Engineer. Assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment he was stationed at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California and served multiple tours of duty in the Middle East. Upon his return to civilian life, he worked in the insurance/financial industry and was most recently preparing to return to college to finish his degree. Kyle was passionate and outspoken about his beliefs in life and politics, NEVER shying away from having meaningful, philosophical and very opinionated conversations that demonstrated his unequivocal sense of justice. His witty sarcasm, entertaining sense of humor and infectious laugh gained him life-long friendships from his different walks in life. Isaac Moore, his friend since pre-school and Daniel Hyde, his best friend in high school, shared the title of "co-conspirators in crime" with Kyle over the years. Melissa David, his alter-ego and one of his closest friends, set the world on fire when they worked together as insurance agents after his discharge from the Marine Corps. Andy Manko, drove from Massachusetts to Phoenix as soon as he found out Kyle was sick and needed him. Daniel Chandler, who visited him every single day in the hospital, was a "rock" that he leaned on for support. Chris Basquit, his life-long friend from the Marine Corps and all his other his Marine Corp brothers (which are too many to list) made a profound life-long impact on him. Kyle never wanted to miss a family holiday. In the military, everyone knew it was inevitable for him not to be home, but we could expect some sort of communication. When he returned home, he said he would never miss a family holiday or gathering again. A smart guy, he figured out quickly that if he was first in line, he could stuff himself with great food and get all of the "leftovers"—leaving very little for anyone else. One year his employer offered to pay him triple his salary to work on Christmas Day—he told them he would quit before giving up the family time (aka: free food of course--especially pot stickers). Besides spending time with his family and friends, Kyle was an avid YEAR-ROUND sports fan. His favorite sport was whatever was playing at the time: football, basketball or baseball. He had an uncanny and keen ability to cite "stats" for most, if not every player in every sport. He would always refer to the Arizona Cardinals as "MY Cardinals" and should have been the publicity manager for his favorite player of all time, Larry Fitzgerald. He would say what a great player he was but that he was an even greater person. Besides Larry and Pat Tillman's official jerseys, Kyle always bought a new jersey for each new Cardinal quarterback—an indicator of just how many Cardinal jerseys he owns and could have probably started his own team shop! Notre Dame was, by far, Kyle's favorite college football team. When he was ten years old, Boston College kicked a winning field goal in the last second of the game to beat Notre Dame preventing his beloved Irish from an undefeated season and the chance to play for the national championship that year. Since that game Kyle has rooted for any team, in any sport, in every season that plays against Boston College! He was able see his Irishmen play in South Bend when he attended a game at Notre Dame stadium with the Hyde family. A true Arizonan, Kyle loved the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks and University of Arizona basketball when he wasn't obsessing over the Cardinals. His passion for life, family, and good friends touched everyone he met. However, Kyle's most significant accomplishment was as a son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his parents Dennis and Sandra, brother Dennis (Diana), sisters Erin and Meghan (Mike), along with his beloved nieces and nephews, Cooper, Jackson, Kayleigh, Tanner, Kahne, Maddon, Miles, Mira, and Brantley. He also leaves behind extended family, Kim and Sue Yee, their son Eddie (Ferlicia) and nieces Sunny and Sammie and nephew Marley. He said numerous times he was blessed with so many nieces and nephews that he didn't need to worry about adding any more children of his own to the mix. A lover of all animals, especially "weenie dogs" he also leaves behind his best fur-ever friend, his Dachshund, Gabby, with whom he shared an enduring and everlasting bond and her two fur-sisters, Chelsea and Heidi.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a Catholic Vigil Service and Rosary to follow at 6:15 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381. Disposable gloves will be provided to all for protection from the COVID-19 virus. Private graveside services and inurnment for immediate family will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org, American Society for the Prevention and Cruelty to Animals, https://www.aspca.org/PCA or the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, https://www.mcsf.org. Once COVID-19 virus restrictions have been rescinded, a date and time for a Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass for all of Kyle's family and friends will be announced.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020