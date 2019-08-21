Services
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
1035 E Guadalupe Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Gethsemane Church Worship Center
1035 E Guadalupe
Tempe, AZ
Resources
Kyle O'Berg Allen


1987 - 2019
Kyle O'Berg Allen Obituary
Kyle O'Berg Allen was born 9/11/1987 in Scottsdale, Arizona, joining his older brother Mathew, who he would worship and shadow in every facet of his life. Kyle passed away 8/14/2019, to be in the presence of his Lord, with his grandparents who had preceded him, Edward and Ellen O'Berg and Wilbur Allen.

Kyle lived his entire 31+ years in Arizona, providing friendship and joy to all those who had the opportunity to meet him. He respected everyone he met, including those who others, might not consider to be deserving of respect. Kyle was a devoted husband, father, stepfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Even at a young age, Kyle lived his life to please others through his actions of caring and unselfishness, before meeting his own emotional needs. With his caring for others, brought the struggle of his feeling that he had disappointed those who loved him unconditionally.

Kyle is survived by his wife Angela, children Katerina and Korbin, stepchildren Miles, Matthew, Wyatt and Waylon, parents Diana and Larry, brother Mathew (Lauren), grandmother Viola Johnson and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Kyle's Life will be held on Saturday 8/24/2019 at 2:00pm, at Gethsemane Church Worship Center 1035 E Guadalupe, Tempe, Arizona, 85283. There will be a reception at the Church immediately following the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
