Staff Sergeant of the United States Air Force Kylle Jacob White gained his wings on February 22, 2020 at the age of 24. Kylle was born on November 24, 1995. Born greatness ready to bring joy and peace to all he crossed paths with. Kylle had a passion for his family, friends and his career with the Air Force. He gave full effort to all he loved and will be greatly missed. Kylle is joining his grandmother Betty Miller and Great Grandfather Ewald Klemm (Papa) in heaven. He is survived by his Mother & Father Marie and Kenneth Brown, his baby brother Jordan White, his BIG brother and BIG sister John and Val Edwards. Grandparents Lynda and Ramiro Rodriguez, Grandfather Benjamin McAllister Sr., Grandmother Diane Keller, and Aunt and Uncle Eli'Ana Smith and Naji Klemm amongst many others. Friends and family are invited to attended Kylle's funeral service on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Chandler Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 1188 W Galveston St. Chandler, AZ 85224. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary located at 10940 W Chandler Heights Rd. CHandler, AZ 85248.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020