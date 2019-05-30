|
|
L. Charles (Chuck) Elston
Scottsdale - (89) was born Sept. 22, 1929 in Flint, MI. He moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1959. A longtime resident of The Town of Paradise Valley and Lake Montezuma, he passed away peacefully on May 26 surrounded by his family. Chuck was many things to many people. He was a loving and devoted husband of 67 years to his wife, Marilyn, father to four children, grandfather to nine, and a great grandfather to seven. He began his married life serving in the Army while stationed in Anchorage, AK, and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a respected executive at AiResearch, Garrett, and Allied-Signal (Honeywell) for 30 years. He was an accomplished pianist leading the Chuck Elston trio and, later in life, the 16-member "Over the Hill Gang". During his retirement years, he loved yachting the Eastern Seaboard and spending his summers at his lake home in Bridgman, MI. Chuck was a member of Scottsdale Masonic Lodge #43, the El Zaribah Shrine in Phoenix, past District Master of the Vasa Order of America, Arizona District 21 Phoenix, and a member of the Sedona Elks club. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, children Dave Elston (Rosemary), Art Elston (Elvie), Nancy Sharpe (Brad), and Karen Cole (Tom) and sister, Mary Strickland (Wayne). Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane, Town of Paradise Valley. A private Interment will follow funeral services at Greenwood Memory Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the El Zaribah Shriners organization at (602) 231-0300.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 30, 2019