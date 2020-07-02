L .LaRae (Lee) Phipps



Lee Phipps, 76, died peacefully in her home in Phoenix, AZ on June 22, while in the care of Compassus Hospice.



The first of four daughters, Lee was born in Spokane, Washington to Raymond Salthouse and Maxine Reed Salthouse of Brighton, CO. Lee spent her earlier years living in Colorado and California then moved to Phoenix where she prospered. After many years, Lee retired from the job she loved as the administrative assistant to the CEO of Aztar Corp.



Lee is survived by her son Eric Phipps and grandsons Cooper and Jake of San Antonio, TX., and daughter Shana Phipps and "granddawg" Jaxon of Bethlehem, PA. Lee was preceded in death by her son, Brent Phipps and sister, Sydnie Salthouse both of AZ.



Lee will be deeply missed by her surviving sisters, Leslie (Paul) Dahlk of Phoenix, AZ and Stacie (Jon) Binger of Mesa, AZ and her many loving nieces and nephews.



As per her request, Lee will be cremated and private services will be held at a later date. She can he honored by donations made in her name to local animal shelters and/or Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care.









