|
|
L. Roger Espeland
Scottsdale - L. Roger Espeland, 82, died in peace and ascended thru the light to await the love of his life, Sissel L. on February 3, 2019. He will be missing daughter Greta and Panda, and Sonja. He will also be missing son Haakon and Linda, Meiling, Meiting, and Malachi.
Roger was born to Sam "Sjur" and Sigrid Espeland from Rogaland in southwest Norway and they are on the wall of honor, Ellis Island.
He grew up with foster parents from Norway and Sweden in Paulina, Iowa. Graduating from Augustana University, he also did some Junior College and High School teaching in Colorado before being a mathematician with Dept. of Telecommunications. This led to computers in education with the Air Force and then onto Mine Safety & Health. All this time living in Boulder, CO and continued on to retirement after a six year period in Las Vegas with Bendix Field Engineering. He completed his career with the Bureau of Land Management, Denver Center.
Retired October 1994 and in October 1997 moved to Scottsdale. Summers were spent in Norway and an Espeland family book was published in Norway. He was active in the Masonic Lodge after retirement. Roger was also active and completed a duty of International Director for Sons of Norway. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 17th at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019