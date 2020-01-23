Services
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
(928) 774-2211
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
15 West 1st Avenue
MESA, AZ
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
15 West 1st Avenue
MESA, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaMarr Farr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaMarr Farr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaMarr Farr Obituary
LaMarr Farr

There was a joyous reunion in Heaven for our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Twin Brother, Uncle Bud and dear friend on January 21st, 2020. LaMarr Farr was born March 8th, 1927, along side his twin sister Lamell to David Earnest and Natalia Smith Farr in the Northern Arizona community of St. Johns. After serving honorably in the Military during World War II, he married the love of his life Lucinda Mineer on May 2nd, 1947. They were happily married with three children and 14 grandchildren until her passing on March 8th, 2007. Uncle Bud was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he lovingly served as Bishop and a missionary for the church. Uncle Bud is survived by his wife Jan Shumway, his twin sister Lamell, his Son Darwin Farr, his daughters Jacque Blake and Peggy Fuller, his 14 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. He is preceded by siblings Norman, Genevieve, Dean, Ardath, Sylvia, Gus, Merl and Earl. His life will be honored on Monday, January 27th at 10am with a viewing at 9am for family and friends at the church, 15 West 1st Avenue MESA, Arizona 85210.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaMarr's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -