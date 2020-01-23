|
LaMarr Farr
There was a joyous reunion in Heaven for our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Twin Brother, Uncle Bud and dear friend on January 21st, 2020. LaMarr Farr was born March 8th, 1927, along side his twin sister Lamell to David Earnest and Natalia Smith Farr in the Northern Arizona community of St. Johns. After serving honorably in the Military during World War II, he married the love of his life Lucinda Mineer on May 2nd, 1947. They were happily married with three children and 14 grandchildren until her passing on March 8th, 2007. Uncle Bud was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he lovingly served as Bishop and a missionary for the church. Uncle Bud is survived by his wife Jan Shumway, his twin sister Lamell, his Son Darwin Farr, his daughters Jacque Blake and Peggy Fuller, his 14 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. He is preceded by siblings Norman, Genevieve, Dean, Ardath, Sylvia, Gus, Merl and Earl. His life will be honored on Monday, January 27th at 10am with a viewing at 9am for family and friends at the church, 15 West 1st Avenue MESA, Arizona 85210.
