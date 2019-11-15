|
Lana Jean "Jeannie" Bullard
Santa Fe, NM - Lana Jean "Jeannie" Bullard passed on November 12, 2019, in Santa Fe, NM from pancreatic cancer. Jeannie was the daughter of Alvis "T-Bone" Bullard and Mary Lou Bullard. She is survived by her brother Larry (Sally) Bullard, Grand Junction, CO., nieces Donna Bullard, Eureka, CA., Sarah (Dave) Houston, Tucson, AZ, and Nephew John (Kaely) Bullard, Rio Rancho, NM. Jeannie's career was in corporate marketing. Jeannie worked in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona until her retirement. She maintained homes in Phoenix and Santa Fe. Jeannie was active with animal charities, traveling and fly fishing. There will be no services at Jeannie's request. She wished that friends and family would remember the good times she shared with them. Memorials may be made to the Horse Shelter at Cerrillos, NM or any animal charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019