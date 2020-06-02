Landon Christopher Marsh



Landon Christopher Marsh, 25 years old, died on May 18, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 11, 1995. He was working on a degree in Mechanical Engineering from NAU and loved unicycling, writing, hiking, and his friends and family. He was loyal, determined, persistent, insightful and had a unique ability to see the potential of what an object could be, instead of what its intended use was.



For many family members and friends, the world is a darker place without him. He is survived by his new wife, Toni Schwarze; his parents, Christine Marsh and Jerry Marsh; stepmother, Denyse Marsh; brother, Porter Marsh; grandmother, Hannelore Porter; grandfather, Paul Marsh; as well as a step-grandma, step-siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles.



In a poem he wrote years ago, he said that when he died, he wanted the coroner to find "he lived with three separated ribs on one side because his heart was far to big for his chest cavity" and "his adrenal glands were empty because he didn't like to spend time in his comfort zone." He hoped they'd find "he has parenthetical wrinkles around the edges of his mouth because he loved the sun and never forgot to smile."









