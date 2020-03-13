Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Heard Museum
2301 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
Larry A. Hammond

Larry A. Hammond Obituary
Larry A. Hammond

Notice of Cancellation: the March 22, 2020, Celebration of Life in memory of Larry A. Hammond

TO BE RESCHEDULED

Because of concerns over COVID-19, the Hammond Family and Osborn Maledon have decided to exercise caution and postpone the Celebration of Life for Larry Hammond. When a new date is established, we will let you know.

Donations are still being accepted in lieu of flowers or other gifts, at the family's request, in memory of Larry, and to honor the deep commitment of he and Frances to the lifesaving work he started. The firm and Larry's friends have collaborated with the Justice Project to establish The Larry and Frances Hammond Fund for Justice at the Arizona Justice Project. Contributions may be made online at https://www.azjusticeproject.org/donate (There is a "Comments" field to designate your donation to the Hammond Fund for Justice.)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
