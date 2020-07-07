Larry Alan GunnellGlendale - Larry Alan Gunnell, the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that anyone could ask for, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.He was born on February 8, 1939 in La Tuna, TX to Ernest and Lorene Gunnell. At a young age, he learned how truly important family is and he had an amazing bond with his three brothers, Ernie, Don and Jack. Through his family, he formed a passion for hunting and passed this on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Larry attended Peoria High School where he was a talented football player, president of the FFA, and formed friendships that would last him a lifetime. His years involved in the FFA inspired a love of gardening, which to this day is evident to anyone who steps foot into his backyard.In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Marcia Maierle, and treated her like a queen for 62 years. He was a loving and patient father to Bonnie and Jon, Don and Peggy, and Dave and Peggie. He was also the most caring and silly Papa to Trista, Mandi, Jerene, Savanna, Jon-Michael, Krystle, R.J., Marci, Jeffrey, and Noelle, as well as 16 great-grandchildren. He was incredibly proud of his huge family and made sure to instill the value of tradition and unconditional love in each and every one of them.In 1970, Larry and Marcia opened Rayne Water Systems of West Phoenix in Peoria, AZ. Through this family-owned and operated business, he was able to employ his children and many other family members so that they could care and provide for their own families. This was a true testament to the incredible family man that he was.Larry's legacy and legendary wit will live on forever for generations to come. This isn't goodbye, it's "See you later alligator".Please join us for a Celebration of Life hosted by his grandchildren on July 11, 2020 at 5:30pm at Larry and Marcia's home in Glendale, AZ.As an expression of sympathy and to honor the man that was Santa Claus to so many family members, please make a donation to Toys for Tots.