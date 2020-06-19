Larry Chavez
Larry Chavez 66 passed away May 22,2020. He is survived by his wife Sylvia of 36 years, his children Gayle & Lorenzo, their spouses, as well as his beloved grandkids(5), & mother Annie Chavez. No Services are being held per his request.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.