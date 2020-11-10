1/1
Larry Douglas Johnson
Larry Douglas Johnson

Mesa - Larry Douglas Johnson, 75, passed away at home in Mesa, Arizona on November 5, 2020 surrounded by his seven sons.

Larry was born in Pueblo, Colorado on March 10, 1945. He graduated from Minot State University with his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree then served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972.

Larry loved to golf, garden, spend time with his 18 grandkids and one great-grandson, and watch Western movies and sports on TV.

Larry was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 36 years, Kennes Ann Johnson (Grasser), in 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Orvis H. and Genevieve M. Johnson (Retterath); sisters, Genevieve Huizenga and Mary Johnson; brothers, Glenis Johnson and Orvis Johnson, Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Duane Starner and Edward Schaefer.

He is survived by sisters, Carolyn Starner, Linda Schaefer, Connie Bergen (Curtis), and Bette Schafer; and brother, Allen Johnson.

Larry is also survived by his seven sons, Nathan, Anthony, Daniel, Brent, Arlen, Douglas, and Lorne; and his 18 grandchildren and one great-grandson, who will all miss him very much.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
