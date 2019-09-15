Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St Henrys Catholic Church
24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road
Buckeye, AZ
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St Henrys Catholic Church
24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road,
Buckeye, AZ
Larry Graff


1952 - 2019
Larry Graff Obituary
Larry Graff

Buckeye - On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Larry Graff, age 67 of Buckeye, AZ, left this life and joined his father, Leo Graff and mother, Bea Graff. He was born April 14, 1952 in Winslow, AZ. Larry never met a stranger. He always talked to everyone whether he knew them or not. He was a very kind and loving person with a very big heart and a positive attitude. Larry was an avid sports fan. He loved the Diamondbacks and Cardinals and went to games every chance he had. He loved pickle ball. His pickle ball buddies lovingly called him Lizard. He was often found on the golf course with one of his best friends, Paul Thomas, even in 100+ degree temperatures. He loved taking pictures. He would spend hours looking for wood for his picture frames as well as the lovely crosses he would make.

Larry is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 21 years, Linda. The couple were committed to each other until the very end. He is also survived by his daughter, Brea Graff, and his new-found daughter, Erin Sigls (Jon); stepson, Bobby Cake (Tisha); sister, Marcia Brown Hogan (Bobby); grandchildren, Charlee Cake, Jacee Cake, Addison Sigls, and Aaron Sigls; father-in-law, Bobby Burgess, mother-in-law, Martha Burgess; nephew, Byron Brown (Kim), Cheyenne and Cody Brown; sisters-in-law, Terry Kolomitz (Kelly), and Rachel Allen (Rowdy); nephews, Chance Lee Burgess, Ty Allen (Emily), and Shawn Mead (Kelsey); nieces, Micaela Loomis (Holt), Lea Cake, Cayter Ontko (Dustin), Kylee Allen (Justin); numerous great-nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Larry's favorite two sayings were, "It is what it is," and "No problem, we got this!"

A rosary followed by a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St Henrys Catholic Church, 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley West or . Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019
