Larry Joe Mayhew
Fountain Hills - Larry Joe Mayhew, 76, of Fountain Hills, AZ, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1944, in Monmouth, IL. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Willa and Joe Mayhew, his sister, Sharon Morgan, and his son, Timothy. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, his son, Mark, his daughter-in-law, Christina, and four grandchildren: Mikaela, Aaron, Ian, and Dylan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Those attending the service in person need to comply with COVID-19 CDC protocols. The service can be live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sothaz/
or after the service at www.tarrs.com/Mayhew
Memorial donations may be sent to: The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Foundation: https://give.supportbarrow.org/larrymayhew
OR Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 17444, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269.
Arrangements by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary
480-837-5588 www.messingermortuary.com