Larry Landin Cummings



Scottsdale - Age 76, passed away September 1st after a long struggle with MDS cancer. He was born on September 23, 1943 in Bellingham, Washington, son of Theil and Irene Cummings.



He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1961 and attended Multnomah University on a music scholarship playing the saxophone. He left school to pursue a management opportunity in insurance sales while also volunteering in the National Guard. That is where he learned to make a bed the right way and for those of you that know him, he liked everything just so! He was also very active with the March of Dimes. He later worked in Christian Ministry Media, and put Jim Baker, Jimmy Swaggert and Kenneth Copeland on TV all over the world in the 1980's and 1990's. God gave him a double portion of personality and no one could out sell him making a deal.



He moved to Arizona in 1981 where he continued with Christian Ministry Media and then started Landin Media. During that time, he was honored to be involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Phoenix and served as Chairman of the Board and a lifetime member. He was also a big sports fan, enjoyed tailgating at ASU football games in his RV and was a member of the ASU President's Club. He was also a big Phoenix Suns fan and rarely missed a game.



He rediscovered his passion for boating in Coronado at the Cays. He entertained many friends and strangers alike on his boat "Thumper," meaning bible thumper and also has a permanent bar stool at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club where many good times were had. He had a special card made for his unique drink which said, " Crown Royal and Water, 2 limes squeezed and thrown out."



Larry had an infectious laugh, never knew a stranger and was always kind and generous to all.



If you knew him for more than 10 minutes, he had a nickname for you and his favorites were Numbnuts, Lizard Lips or Slick. He is well known for his "Larry-isms." No matter what time of day it was he would always greet you with a "Good Morning." Some of his most famous are: "Jesus Wept," and if someone asked him how he was, he'd reply, " I'm finer than frog's hair" or when leaving, "I'm off like a prom dress" and many others!



He really became the "Thumper" and attacked it with the same passion and enthusiasm as he always lived. If you knew him or just met him, he would put you on his prayer list, of which he had volumes and you were the subject of his daily prayers. He took the Scottsdale Bible Church's mantra, "Get God, Get Real and Get Out There" as his personal mission statement. He will be greatly missed, especially by his "pal" Baxter, his dog who never left his side.



Larry is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sue Cummings, children Mindy (Andy Schwab), Larry; Stepchildren: Peter Morton (Mardi), Lisa Sipes (Stan), Lanny Morton (Deena), Becca Clegg (Gage); 12 beloved grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, Sister-in-law Linda Cummings, Brother-in-law Steve Johnson (Cyndi) and many very special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theil and Irene Cummings, Son Russ, Brothers John (Linda) Cummings and Dennis Cummings.



A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held on September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Scottsdale Bible Church Chapel. The celebration will be limited to 50 people at a time, but none will be turned away. Please for the safety of all Larry's family and friends understand that social distancing practices would be appreciated. If unable to attend a video of the Celebration of Life will be available upon request. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Boys & Girls Club.









