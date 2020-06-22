Larry M Santoro
Scottsdale - On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Larry M. Santoro passed away after a courageously fought 24-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 75 years old. Larry was born in Greensburg, PA on July 31, 1944 to Michael and Louise (Occhiuzzi) Santoro. He received his BS degree from Arizona State University and worked in the grocery industry for over 40 years. On September 11, 1971, he married Joan Coffer and together they raised two sons, Jim and Jeff (Christie). He was the proud grandfather to Serena, Jeffrey (Annie), Nicole, Sierra Lopez (Alex), and James, and great-grandfather to Evie. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister, Virginia Thompson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen Nitka, Grace Poteste, Fran Kichty, Patricia James, and brother Richard. Larry was an avid Sun Devil fan missing only 2 home football games in 50 years. He was an active member of the Phoenix Civitan Club for many years and served as President 1975-76. Larry loved traveling and was able to see many parts of the world. His greatest passion, however, was as a Boy Scout leader enjoying camping and outdoor activities with his sons. Larry was best known for his kind and loving spirit and sweet compassion for all who encountered him. There is no service scheduled at this time. Please visit Shadowmountainmortuary.com to leave condolences for Larry's family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.