Larry Peralta
Phoenix - Larry Peralta was born in Phoenix, AZ on November 9, 1950 at St. Joseph's Hospital and died on November 15, 2019 at the Hospice of the Valley at Ryan's House, on the St. Joseph's Hospital Campus in Phoenix.
Larry lost his year-long battle with multiple myeloma 6 days after his 69th birthday. He was the devoted son of Arcelia and Lawrence Peralta, loving husband to Debbie and dear brother to Mary Peralta (Mark Kloth), Irene (Renie) Siminski, Dorothy (Dottie) Peralta, Leticia (Lettie Peralta) and France (Fran) Peralta-Muir (Charles Muir). Larry was uncle to Reuben Verville (Jessica), Casey Siminski, Steve Siminski and Meredith Peralta; he was great-uncle to Easton Siminski and LeRue Verville.
Larry was a Respiratory Therapist at Maricopa County Medical Center, as well as many traveling respiratory therapist assignments for several years. However, Larry's true passion was Geography, which he earned a BS in from ASU. He worked as a mapper before poor eye-sight short-ended his dream job. Larry loved watching Jeopardy and always knew the answers to even the most obscure questions. Larry now joins his beloved sister Dottie and his parents, leaving behind his 4 sisters, cousins and friends who remember Larry fondly for his wit, intellect and compassion.
On Saturday January 11, 2020, family and friends will gather at 4:30 PM to remember Larry at the home of Mary Peralta & Mark Kloth, 522 West Cypress Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020