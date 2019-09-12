|
Larry Robert Ludwig
DeKalb, IL - Larry Robert Ludwig, 70, passed away Sunday September 9, 2019 at his Gilbert, Arizona residence after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born November 11, 1948 in Rochelle Illinois the son of Hiram Ludwig and Doris Sweger. He attended Oregon High School and Northern Illinois University where he received BS & MS degrees. It was there he met his wife of 45 years, Nancy Houdek. They were married January 12, 1974. He stayed on at NIU working in the IT area as a systems programmer for 31 years.
He loved any music, from classical to rap, but the blues were his favorite. He enjoyed taking pictures of friends and gatherings which he happily shared, "you'll thank me some day". He followed all sports, including racing. If it went fast he was watching.
He was active at St Mary's Church in DeKalb serving in various ministries for many years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 717, Fourth Degree Assembly #0215. He coached and refereed AYSO soccer, even after his children were no longer participants. He rode his motorcycles in all the lower 48 states, a goal he finally achieved last Fall. He lived life with great zest.
He is survived by his wife, his son Russell (Jamie) Ludwig, his grandson and "best buddy" Nolan, his sisters Connie Collier and Lois (Greg) Gill, his brother Curt (Debbie) Ludwig and half-brother Scott Ludwig, nieces, nephews, aunts and an uncle.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth, his mother and his cherished maternal grandmother Erma Sweger.
Memorial gatherings will be held at a later date in Arizona and Illinois. Donations in remembrance can be made to CaringBridge.org or Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2019