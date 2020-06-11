Larry "Bud" Ruble



Larry "Bud" Ruble (June 5, 1948- May 24 2020) was born in Akron, OH, moving to Phoenix around the age of ten. In 1966, he met the love of his life, Arlene, while out selling newspapers door to door. Bud had a very strong work ethic, always making sure his wife and children had all that they needed. Throughout his life time, he established many lasting family and friend relationships that he cherished.



People describe Bud as being one of the kindest souls they ever met, while also one of the feistiest personalities. He would joke with you, or about you, but then insist on buying your meal, every single time.



Bud retired after 43 years as a truck driver in the food service industry. He made friends wherever he delivered groceries, like in Blythe, AZ, where he made extra special deliveries like doughnuts and magazines to the retirement home.



Bud is survived by his wife Arlene, children Matt (Kim), Beth (Samuel), Jonathan (fiancée Vanessa) and grandchildren Victor, Hank, and Violet. His loving heart and soul will be dearly missed.









