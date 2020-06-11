Larry "Bud" Ruble
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry "Bud" Ruble

Larry "Bud" Ruble (June 5, 1948- May 24 2020) was born in Akron, OH, moving to Phoenix around the age of ten. In 1966, he met the love of his life, Arlene, while out selling newspapers door to door. Bud had a very strong work ethic, always making sure his wife and children had all that they needed. Throughout his life time, he established many lasting family and friend relationships that he cherished.

People describe Bud as being one of the kindest souls they ever met, while also one of the feistiest personalities. He would joke with you, or about you, but then insist on buying your meal, every single time.

Bud retired after 43 years as a truck driver in the food service industry. He made friends wherever he delivered groceries, like in Blythe, AZ, where he made extra special deliveries like doughnuts and magazines to the retirement home.

Bud is survived by his wife Arlene, children Matt (Kim), Beth (Samuel), Jonathan (fiancée Vanessa) and grandchildren Victor, Hank, and Violet. His loving heart and soul will be dearly missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved