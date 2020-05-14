Larry Warren Upton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Warren Upton

Larry Warren Upton, 80 of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away May 6, 2020, after a long battle with COPD. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on December 31, 1939 to the late Dr. Laurel Warren Prescott and Alice Catherine Spratt (Wing). He moved from Minnesota to Phoenix with his mother and stepfather at a young age.

Larry met the love of his life in 1963 and married in 1964 and were together for 56 years. He moved to Camp Verde with his wife Jill and two children, Brett Warren, and Danielle Lynn in 1969.

Larry was in the Operating Engineers Local 428 for 35 years. He had to retired in 1994, because of herniated disks in his neck.

He could no longer do the job he enjoyed, which was running finish blade and driving bosses crazy.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Jill, his first-born Teri (Gary) Farrar, his son Bret Warren Upton and daughter Danielle Lynn (Rod) Miller.

Larry had a quick wit, loved to tease, and make you laugh. He was a kind, generous, funny, and a loving person. He was a wonderful husband and father who will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, his brother Charles Wing, sister Joan Weaver and stepbrother Warren Thomas Prescott. Larry has 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a late date.

Condolences can be shared at www.BuelerFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved