|
|
Larry Yarbrough
Fountain Hills - Larry Yarbrough, 86, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away on March 13, 2019. Larry was born January 8, 1933 in Fairfax, AL to James and Ruth Yarbrough. He was the eldest of two children (brother Danny). He was an avid scout as a youth earning an Eagle Scout badge. He graduated from Valley High School, played basketball for the University of Alabama, and received a BS Degree in Education from the University of Auburn. He served two years (1956-1958) in the United States Army, then four more years in the Reserve, being honorably discharged as a Specialist 4th class (marksman). Following his active duty in the Army, Larry worked as a high school history teacher and basketball coach in Manchester, Georgia. That was followed by a long and successful career in sales. His first sales position was with R.T. French Corporation, and he then enjoyed a 35-year career with Sandoz/Novartis Pharmaceuticals. He was fortunate to train and work with a wealth of outstanding people at Sandoz! He retired as the Western Area Sales Manager for the corporation, based in Scottsdale, AZ.
Larry had an abiding love of sports, participating in high school and college basketball, then coaching high school basketball. He was a popular peewee baseball and football coach in suburban Kansas City. He was a life-long Alabama and Auburn football fan, Kansas City Chiefs football fan, and an Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals baseball fan. Larry backpacked over Colorado's Continental Divide, did some wilderness fishing in Alaska, and enjoyed traveling in Europe, as well as many other fantastic places. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathy Yarbrough (Née Parris), son Steve (Kenna) of Wheat Ridge, CO, daughter Lea Cummings (Ron) of Shawnee, KS, and six wonderful grandchildren, Hayden, Lauren, Clark, Kaylea, Carson, and Ryan. Larry will be remembered fondly for his good sense of humor, his positive outlook, and his selfless concern for loved ones, friends and colleagues. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please take the time to call a friend or loved one you haven't reached out to recently. All acts of kindness are appreciated!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019