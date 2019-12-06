Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Latanya Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Latanya "Jody" Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Latanya "Jody" Wilson Obituary
Latanya "Jody" Wilson

Latanya "Jody" Wilson

A beautiful loving soul and child of God, who enjoyed Her Bible & Religious Readings went to meet with Her Lord, too soon on December 4, 2019. A Retired USPS Letter Carrier, clerk, nurse, and US ARMY Veteran from Chicago, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Arizona, is survived by Her Companion & Soulmate Jeff Clark, sister Tracye R. Wilson (Frank Wilson), sister LeeShelle Shenda Wilson, niece Casey Short, brother Karl Wilson, nephews Karl Wilson Jr., Ultra Wilson, nieces, Diamond Thompson, Kaliyh Wilson, Seville Thomas, numerous relatives & friends from Illinois and Arizona. Jody, a true smiling Angel on Earth, is now making everyone smile with Her in Heaven. "God Willing, God Speed, God Bless Jody Girl"

"Dominus Vobiscum"

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 10:00AM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Latanya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now