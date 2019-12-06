|
Latanya "Jody" Wilson
A beautiful loving soul and child of God, who enjoyed Her Bible & Religious Readings went to meet with Her Lord, too soon on December 4, 2019. A Retired USPS Letter Carrier, clerk, nurse, and US ARMY Veteran from Chicago, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Arizona, is survived by Her Companion & Soulmate Jeff Clark, sister Tracye R. Wilson (Frank Wilson), sister LeeShelle Shenda Wilson, niece Casey Short, brother Karl Wilson, nephews Karl Wilson Jr., Ultra Wilson, nieces, Diamond Thompson, Kaliyh Wilson, Seville Thomas, numerous relatives & friends from Illinois and Arizona. Jody, a true smiling Angel on Earth, is now making everyone smile with Her in Heaven. "God Willing, God Speed, God Bless Jody Girl"
"Dominus Vobiscum"
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 10:00AM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019