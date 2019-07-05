|
Laura Ann Wright
Phoenix - Laura Ann Wright, age 52, of Phoenix passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born June 2, 1967, to Richard and Joan Schauwecker in Norwalk, Connecticut. Laura attended Horizon High School graduating class of 1985, then furthered her education by obtaining a license in Cosmetology and Real Estate as well as a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University. She went on to become an entrepreneur who owned a beauty salon. Laura loved traveling; she backpacked across Europe with her children and enjoyed frequent trips to California and Rocky Point with many of her lifelong friends. She was kind, generous, and loved deeply by her family and friends. Laura is survived by her father Richard Gordon Schauwecker; two children, Emily Wright and Tanner John Wright; three siblings, John (Lisa) Schauwecker, Richard (Karly) Schauwecker, and Chris (Angie) Schauwecker. She was preceded in death by her mom, Joan Elaine Schauwecker and sister, Tracy Sylvia Schauwecker. A celebration of life will be at 10:00 am on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 5 to July 6, 2019