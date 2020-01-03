Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the family's residence
Scottsdale - Laura Ashbaugh, 64, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on December 22, 2019 after a second battle with cancer. Laura was born August 18, 1955 in Tulsa, OK. She was the youngest of five children. Laura is survived by her husband of 41 years, Greg, daughters, Amy and Stephanie, sons, Ryan (Maria) and Justin (Sara), brother, Wayne (Margaret), sisters, Sheri, Kathy, Denise (Walt), grandchildren, Decker and Hayes, and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved being surrounded by her family and traveling with Greg. She was loved by everyone who met her and her memory will always remain in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at the family's residence on January 18th from noon - 5:00PM. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
