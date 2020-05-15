Laura Benedict Eller
1959 - 2020
Laura Benedict Eller

Phoenix - Laura Benedict Eller (fondly known as Weetie) died peacefully in her sleep at Hospice of the Valley's Ryan House on May 13, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She battled leukemia and subsequently a lung transplant for 6 years. She was 61.

Laura was born on January 7, 1959 in Dayton, OH to her parents, Louis and Kay Benedict. She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Interior Design. She married Scott Eller in 1980.

Laura truly had a wonderful life with 4 great children who were very close and many friends who loved her as a sister. She was married to her husband Scott for 40 years. Together they traveled the world, enjoyed outdoor activities and lived life to its fullest. She was involved in many activities in her community giving unselfishly of her time and resources throughout her life. She said at the end, "my only regret is I didn't drink enough champagne toasting the little things in life". Her 3 favorite sayings were "Tomorrow's going to be a better day" and "Think happy thoughts" and "Life is better when you smile". A day before she died, Laura had the unique opportunity to say goodbye to her whole family, write her own eulogy and plan her own celebration of life. She had an amazing, positive, rosy spirit that touched everyone she knew. She will be missed.

Laura is survived by her daughter Kayla Eller; her daughters and son-in-laws, Elissa and Christopher Heller and Brianna and Roger Hughes; her son and daughter-in-law Erich (Max) and Vanessa Eller; and 3 grandchildren Erich, Carter and Cadence. She is also survived by her husband, Scott; her parents Louis and Kay Benedict; her sisters Nancy Stevens and Diane Thurman; and her brother Jeff Benedict.

Laura will be cremated, and her ashes spread in a private ceremony with family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family request memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, be sent to support the Lung Clinic at the Norton Thoracic Institute at St. Joseph's. St. Joseph's Foundation Laura Eller Gift, 124 W. Thomas Rd. Suite #250 Phoenix, AZ 85013. www.SupportStJosephs.org/NTI. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
