1958 - 2020
Peoria - Laura Ivan of Peoria, Arizona passed away on March 30, 2020 from complications caused by Loeys-Dietz Syndrome. Laura was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Laura is survived by her husband of 40 years Gary; daughters Natalie and Stephanie; three grandchildren Johnny, Alana and Jay; sisters Kathy, Cindy and Rhoda (Rusti); and brother Kevin. Laura loved spending time with family and friends, entertaining, being a Grammie, finding new and old friends while playing games online and anything from her favorite movie The Wizard of Oz. A celebration of Laura's life will be held at a later date for all family and friends to come together. In memory of Laura Ivan, her family is requesting a donation please be made to the Loeys-Dietz Syndrome Foundation www.loeysdietz.org. For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
