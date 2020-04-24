|
Laura "Dixie" McCauley
Gilbert - Laura "Dixie" McCauley, 92 of Gilbert, AZ passed away peacefully April 16, 2020 in Glendale, Az.
Born Laura Lou McMullin in Kansas City, KS Dixie moved to Arizona in the late 40's to teach dance. She married William "Mac" McCauley, was one of the first women Phoenix police officers & enjoyed a long career in security for Goldwater's & Diamond's.
Dixie's greatest passion was for her dogs. She was an all breed judge & handler for many years. Under the kennel name Candlewood she bred many champion Boxers & Italian Greyhounds.
Dixie will be missed by many. Her generosity, huge smile & spitfire personality will live on through our memories.
Dixie is survived by her nephew Curt Siegfried, niece Nanette Cruz, 3 grandchildren & many friends & family. No service scheduled.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020