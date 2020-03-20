|
Laura R Skane
Carefree - Laura R. Skane died on March 17th, 2020 at the age of 92 in Tonto Hills, Carefree Arizona of natural causes in the home where she has lived since 1984. She was born on a farm in Seneca Kansas on January 22, 1928 the middle child in a family of 13 children. She was married for more than 50 years to her husband and father of her nine children, James F. Skane, who pre-deceased her in November 2006. She will be buried with him at the Veterans Arizona Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. She is survived by 7 of her nine children: Patrick Skane, a resident of Los Barillas Mexico, age 67; Michael Skane, resident of Phoenix, age 62; Daniel Skane, resident of Portland, Oregon, age 58; Kathleen Digney, age 55, resident of Taylors, South Carolina; Laura Stell, age 52 resident of Mountain View, California; Margaret Woodmansee, age 49 resident of Dayton, Nevada, and Elizabeth Skane, age 48, resident of San Diego California. She was preceded in death by two children, her oldest son, James Kevin Skane, deceased December 2009; and Dennis Skane, deceased July 1996. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and one great grandchild, born just over one month ago. She lived a long and fascinating life, mastering several languages. She and her family traveled all over the world, moving more than 35 times, in as many countries. Two of her nine children were born in Bogata, Columbia; one in New York City; one in Lagos, Nigeria; two in Kampala, Uganda; one in Angola; one in Morocco; and one in Carthage, Tunisia. She was an amazing woman, strong and courageous, and much loved and admired by her friends and family. Her life will be celebrated by a funeral mass at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday March 24th, at Our Lady of Joy Church located at 36811 N. Pima Rd, Carefree, AZ 85377. She will be interred shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic no one, including family is permitted to be present for the burial. This tragedy hits her family particularly hard given that a woman so loved, generous, kind, accomplished, courageous, and strong is deserving of a much greater send off than this pandemic allows. Restrictions are also placed on attendance at the funeral mass and only immediate family will attend. However, those who wish to celebrate her life with her family are welcome to celebrate immediately after the mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the family home. The family asks in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to one of the many charities managing those suffering due to the pandemic including Second Harvest of Silicon Valley (https://www.shfb.org), Family Assistance Ministries in Orange County ([https://www.family-assistance.org)/]https://www.family-assistance.org) or ( www.calfund.org/covid-19).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020