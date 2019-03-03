|
Lauren Michelle Marshall
- - In loving memory of Lauren Marshall it is with great sadness that her family announces her passing on February 17, 2019. She was born in Denver, CO on October 3, 1995. Lauren was a kind, smart, funny, empathetic and beautiful person who will have a lasting impact on many around her.
She accomplished much in a short time. She graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University in 2018 with a degree in Journalism and Psychology; while also being a sister in the Sigma Kappa sorority. Currently, Lauren was a Research Assistant with the Bridges Program-ASU Research Institute, a Business Development intern at 180 degrees design + build and recently rejoined her Workshop family at Not My Kid. Though Lauren was in the midst of pursuing her dream of attending a doctoral program to become a clinical psychologist; we will never forget her excitement and our pride when she received multiple invitations to interview after being selected from hundreds of applicants.
Lauren graduated in 2014 from Chaparral High School with Honors and was part of the French Honor Society and Symphonic Orchestra. During this time Lauren was a Volunteer Peer Leader for four years with Workshops for Youth and Families. Travels after high school included a 21 day trip to Europe and a solo return trip that included a visit to one of her favorite places, Paris.
She had a lifelong love of music that included being a Disc Jockey for ASU Blaze Radio, playing the violin, guitar and piano; and being an avid listener of music. Animals always had a soft spot in Lauren's heart, especially her cat, Maru. Lauren was a special woman and rising star who will be missed greatly by those who loved her dearly. Many will remember her as a friend who was there when needed; who helped others find their voice.
She is survived by parents, Allison and Brad, brother, Andrew, grandmothers Shirley Dougherty and Violet Marshall, many relatives in the Dougherty and Marshall families, and countless friends. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Lauren's life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1 to 5 at her parent's home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of the Lauren Marshall Scholarship with the non-profit organization Workshops for Youth and Families, c/o Not My Kid, 602-652-0163.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019