Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Laurence Reichenbach
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Laurence Alan Reichenbach


Laurence Alan Reichenbach Obituary
Laurence Alan Reichenbach

Phoenix - Laurence Alan Reichenbach, age 67, has passed away peacefully on March 6th at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. Larry was an active member of his church, Phoenix Christian Assembly for over 40 years. He had a long career managing businesses in the aerospace machinery industry. He has always been passionate about his family and took great pride in spending time with them. Larry is survived by his wife, Shelley Reichenbach, his sister, Luann Rhodes his children, Kristina Krohn, Laurence and Jason Reichenbach. In Laurence's honor, Green Acres Chapel of Light (401 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ) will be holding services on Sat., March 16, 2019, visitation at 12pm and funeral service at 1:30pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
