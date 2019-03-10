|
|
Laurence Alan Reichenbach
Phoenix - Laurence Alan Reichenbach, age 67, has passed away peacefully on March 6th at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. Larry was an active member of his church, Phoenix Christian Assembly for over 40 years. He had a long career managing businesses in the aerospace machinery industry. He has always been passionate about his family and took great pride in spending time with them. Larry is survived by his wife, Shelley Reichenbach, his sister, Luann Rhodes his children, Kristina Krohn, Laurence and Jason Reichenbach. In Laurence's honor, Green Acres Chapel of Light (401 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ) will be holding services on Sat., March 16, 2019, visitation at 12pm and funeral service at 1:30pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019