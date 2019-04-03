Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Lutheran
3901 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Phoenix - Laurence Ray Manuelito Jr. "Larry Love," 48, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on March 27, 2019.

Larry was born in Ganado, AZ, and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. He graduated from La Cueva High School. Then went on to attend college at University of New Mexico and Scottsdale Culinary Institute. Larry was married to Christi Bonner Manuelito for 24 years. He worked as a personal chef for local professional athletes and an executive chef for sports stadiums. He enjoyed baseball, golf, his dogs, the great outdoors and was passionate about cooking. He loved to laugh and adored his sons. Larry is survived by wife: Christi Bonner Manuelito, sons: Laurence Ray III, Jett Gregory Manuelito, parents: Laurence Ray SR, Kathryn Diane Manuelito, Siblings: Donovan Paul Manuelito, Shannon Manuelito-Allison, many nieces & nephews and other family & friends. Larry is preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence D. Toledo, Sr, Nina Lydia Toledo, Jeanette Manuelito and Great Aunt Amy Rose Pinto.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

To honor Larry's fierce love for his sons, if you prefer, in lieu of cards, flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to his boy's memorial fund.

https://www.gofundme.com/larrys-love-for-his-boys-fund

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019
