Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence Yandel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Yandel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurence Yandel Obituary
Laurence Yandel

Sun City, AZ - Laurence (Larry) C. Yandel, Sr., 84, of Sun City, AZ passed away on September 28, 2019. A gathering will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel at 6830 W. Thunderbird, Peoria, AZ from 4-7 pm on Thursday, October 10. The funeral service will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 6180 W Utopia Road, Glendale, AZ at 10:30 am on Friday, October 11. Burial will be at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Chapel
Download Now