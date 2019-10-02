|
|
Laurence Yandel
Sun City, AZ - Laurence (Larry) C. Yandel, Sr., 84, of Sun City, AZ passed away on September 28, 2019. A gathering will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel at 6830 W. Thunderbird, Peoria, AZ from 4-7 pm on Thursday, October 10. The funeral service will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 6180 W Utopia Road, Glendale, AZ at 10:30 am on Friday, October 11. Burial will be at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019