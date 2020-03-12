|
|
Lauri Devine
Phoenix - Lauri Devine was born in Madison, WI May 30, 1949 and died in her Phoenix home February 19th.
Her parents, Vivian (Kauffman) Devine and Marvin Ralph Devine predeceased her.
Lauri is survived by her uncle Wayland Kauffman and her brother David Devine, and his children.
Lauri had many friends from work and the international drumming community. She graduated from Pitzer College in 1971 and later completed graduate school to earn her MSW and become a social worker. She did clinical and child welfare work between 1979 and 2016. Lauri specialized in kinship care in the latter years.
In 2011, she became involved with a world-wide community of drum circle facilitators and she loved to introduce people to the experience of being a part of a drum circle.
Lauri was proud to be a life-long troublemaker. She enjoyed participating and watching sports. She loved traveling and especially talking and laughing with friends. She was grateful for the many opportunities and advantages she had. Her life celebration is scheduled for March 28th. Details TBD. Call (712) 432-6138 for a recorded mssg.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020