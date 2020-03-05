|
LaVerne Brooks
Phoenix - 89, an Executive Secretary for the Bell System in Phoenix AZ., entered into Internal Rest February 24, 2020. Mrs. Brooks moved to Arizona in 1970 from Kingsford Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband Jarvis Brooks in 1983 and survived by 3 daughters Joan Duffy, Jean Murphy and Nancy Lapp, 2 sons, Rocky and Russell Brooks, 7 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. LaVerne was a long time and active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, giving service to her family, students, community, church and friends. There are no local services, but a Celebration of life will be held a later date in Niagara Wisconsin.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020